Aquaculture: Cameroon To Produce Fish Feed At Lower Cost To Boost Production

Published on 27.05.2022 at 15h38 by Nana Kamsukom

fishery
fishery

 To increase performance in this sector, the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries has been holding discussions with fish farmers and other experts on the production of fish feed since 25 May 2022 in Yaounde.

 

With a local production that often peaks at 15,000 tonnes, Cameroon is still far from its objective of producing 100,000 tonnes of fish through aquaculture.

At the end of the consultation, solutions will be proposed by all stakeholders in order to make fish feed available at lower cost to producers,” reads the document that presents the terms of reference of this workshop. The organisation of this workshop is in line with the import-substitution policy that the Cameroonian government is now advocating in order to reduce massive imports, which are weighing down the country’s trade balance.

Among the products most imported by the country, we generally find rice and fish, in terms of mass consumption products. For example, in the first quarter of 2020 alone, the country officially imported 57,008 tonnes of frozen fish, for a total amount of CFAF 38.9 billion. Over the whole of 2018, fish imports swallowed up more than FCFA 154 billion, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

