Aquaculture Productivity Slows Down In Cameroon 

While global demand continues to grow, local production remains fairly stagnant and is estimated at 15,000 tons annually.

Aquaculture in Cameroon is far from being glorious. Although efforts are being made to improve, the current situation is far from flattering. For the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries, current production represents barely 10% of the global demand for fish from aquaculture, which amounts to 150,000 tonnes annually.

According to the bi-weekly EcoMatin of this Wednesday, September 7, 2022, aquaculture production has nevertheless recorded a relative increase of 66% because, in 2020, it amounted to 9100 tonnes.

Divine Ngala Tombuh, Deputy Director of Aquaculture at the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries points out that this slight improvement is the result of new investments recorded in the sector, thanks to a government policy to support investors, steered by an inter-ministerial committee housed at the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries.

This performance should increase over the years, with a major quantitative leap expected from 2023, thanks to the results of ongoing actions aimed at boosting national aquaculture production.

The prospects of the national aquaculture sector were at the center of the 2nd session of the work of the inter-ministerial committee relating to the support of investors in the aquaculture sector, held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Yaounde.