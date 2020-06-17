International › APA

Arab leaders reach out to Morocco’s King after heart surgery

Published on 17.06.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

King Mohammed VI has had a series of phone conversations with Arab heads of states, a royal Cabinet statement said Tuesday evening.These leaders are King Salmane Ben Abdelaziz Al Saoud, Prince Mohamed Ben Salmane Al Saoud for Saudi Arabia, King Abdellah II of Jordan, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and King Hamad Ben Bahrain Khalifa.

During these discussions, their Majesties and Royal Highnesses presented to the Moroccan monarch their wishes for speedy recovery and good health, following his heart surgery on Sunday June 14 at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat, the statement says.

As a reminder, King Mohammed VI successfully underwent surgery on Sunday at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat.

The King presented a recurrence of the auricular flutter-type heart rhythm disorder on a healthy heart. King Mohammed’s doctors had recommended additional radiofrequency ablation. The intervention ended in complete success with restoration of the normal heart rhythm, the same statement concludes.

