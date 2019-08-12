Arab Spring masterminds behind planned Zimbabwe protests – Minister

The Zimbabwe government said on Monday some foreign nationals, including one of the masterminds of the recent Sudan anti-government protests, were assisting the opposition in its plot to destabilise the southern African country.Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema said in a statement that the police had gathered intelligence linking foreign nationals to the demonstrations that have been called by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance for August 16.

He said the police are “aware that some foreign nationals are now in the country on the pretext of being tourists yet they are activists who are working closely with the opposition political parties to organise the perceived demonstrations.”

“The foreigners include one who is known for masterminding the Arab Spring and the recent Sudan clashes,” the minister said.

The Sudan demonstrations led to the ouster of former Khartoum strongman Omar al-Bashir in April.

“Let me remind foreigners who are clearly dabbling in local politics that Zimbabwe is a sovereign state and will not allow people disguised as tourists to come and promote anarchy and destruction of property in the country,” Mathema said.

He said the opposition has been mobilising street kids for purposes of engaging in the destruction of property and looting of shops in the capital Harare and other major cities and towns.

The MDC Alliance is planning street demonstrations this week to protest against the government’s handling of the economy, which is mired in its worst crisis in a decade and has plunged most citizens into poverty.

The southern African nation is enduring shortages of foreign currency, fuel and bread as well as 16-hour power cuts.