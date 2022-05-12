Archbishop Nkea Pleads For Release of Cameroon’s Senator Regina Mundi

On May 3rd, Senator Elizabeth Regina Mundi has been kidnapped by gunmen along with her driver in Cameroon’s troubled anglophone northwest. It is in the line that Archbishop Nkea , pleads for her release.

A fresh plea has been made for separatist fighters keeping Senator Regina Mundi, to free her unhurt.The message of church is contained in an open appeal made by the President of Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, his Grace Andrew Fuanya Nkea on May 10th.

” I am sending out ths open appeal to those who are keeping Mrs. Regina Mundi, to kindly show mercy on her and liberate her from captivity’‘ says the Archbishop.

He also reminded the individuals responsible that she is not only a senator but a mother to many and that she is a respectable OPSAN member who keeps toiling for the good of rural women.

She was said to have been ambushed at Foncha Street in Bamenda and taken off her Prado Jeep to an unknown destination. Mundi is a member of President Paul Biya’s ruling party

It’s being over a week now that the senator has been held hostage .A Footage has being circulating online where separatists obliged the victim to read an English letter demanding the liberation of their comrades before may 20th. Failure to execute this demand will cost her life and for government to grant request of federation.