Are Tigray insurgents ignoring PM’s surrender ultimatum?

The leadership of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has reacted with silence to an ultimatum by Ethiopian Prime Minister for their fighters to surrender unconditionally.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the weekend issued another 72-hour deadline as federal forces say they are marching on the Tigray capital Mekele which is in the hands of the TPLF.

Prime Minister Abiy launched what he called ‘law enforcement operation’ in the northern Tigray region on November 4, after TPLF forces allegedly attacked a base, killing federal soldiers and looting military assets.

Troops of the national defence force, Amhara special force and militia have already captured all towns leading to Mekele city, capital of the Tigray region where TPLF leaders and troops loyal to them are concentrated.

In a statement on Sunday night, Abiy said “the operation is on its final stage and you have 72 hours to surrender to the government forces.”

TPLF leaders have not commented to Abiy’s ultimatum but had issued a statement before vowing to crush any invading federal force in Mekele attempting to take the Tigrayan capital.

The government troops have reportedly surrounded Mekele city within a 70km radius with the aim of capturing TPLF leaders and bring them to justice

The premier further urged residents of the city of Mekelle to do their parts in the effort to realize the law enforcement operation and bring the insurgents to justice.

“We call upon the people of Mekelle to play a key role in bringing this treasonous group to justice by standing in solidarity with the national defence forces,” he said.

“No lives should be lost and no property should be destroyed for the sake of a few greedy individuals that are seeking impunity using their own people as shields.”