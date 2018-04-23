Armed Forces of Liberian conducts first HIV and STIs risk survey

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) with support from the United States Department of Defense HIV/ AIDS Prevention, Care and Treatment Program (DHAPP), is conducting its first HIV Sero-Prevalence and Behavioral Epediomology Risk Survey (SABERS) in all AFL barracks and operational sites across the country.According to a press statement issued in Monrovia on Monday, the survey is being conducted in collaboration with Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International to determine the HIV prevalence and other STIs in the

AFL. The survey which started on April 20, 2018, will end on June 4, 2018.

It covers all AFL active duty soldiers and their spouses. The soldiers and their spouses are providing blood and urine specimens to be tested for HIV and other STIs.

Speaking at the launch of the survey at the weekend, Lt.-Colonel Theophilus A. Dana, Brigade Commander of the AFL, described the survey as timely, noting that troop’s readiness now is one of the major concerns in the AFL because it is enshrined within the Chief of Staff’s vision for the AFL.

“Our soldiers need to be fit and mission ready at all times and we want to encourage every soldier and his/ her

spouse to be part of the process. .

“The entire leadership of the AFL is very impressed to see this happening in the AFL for the very first time and will like to see this happening periodically,” the Brigade Commander said.

While addressing the troops on the relevance of the survey, Major Joseph Kowo, Head of AFL Medical Command, motivated the soldiers to take their health into their own hands and to avail themselves for the

exercise.

“The findings of this survey will help us know the prevalence of HIV/ AIDS, Claymedia and other STIs in the AFL, assess your behaviors and make policy decisions that will motivate our partners to give more

support,” he said.

Speaking to a team of reporters, Mona Sankoh (Mrs.), DHAPP Program Manager, said the initiative was very important to the AFL and it would help inform the DHAPP on what strategies to employ in addressing

health issues within the AFL.

She also hailed the cooperation being received from the AFL in terms of providing its own medical personnel and logistical support for the entire survey.

The Department of Defense HIV/ AIDS Prevention, Care and Treatment Program (DHAPP) of the United States Embassy is a program organized to assist with the maintenance of healthy troops of the AFL with respect to HIV/AIDS.

Established in 2008, it became active within the AFL in 2009. Its main objective is to ensure an HIV/ AIDS free military ready to defend and execute missions in and out of Liberia.