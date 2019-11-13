Armed group frees inmates from Mali prison

Published on 13.11.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

Armed men attacked the town of Diré, located in the Timbuktu region, on Tuesday night and released prisoners before setting fire to the prison, APA learned from a local source.By Mohamed Dagnoko

The armed group came on motorcycles and simultaneously attacked the police station, the gendarmerie camp and the National Guard post.

“They then headed for the central prison, where they freed all the prisoners before setting the building on fire,” a source based in the northern Malian town told APA.

According to the source by the time the security forces arrived from Goundam city, the armed men had already left the scene.

No loss of human life was reported.