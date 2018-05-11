Armed men attack GHS Bafut

The Government High School in Bafut, North West Region of Cameroon came under attack from unknown men on Tuesday night who unsuccessfully attempted to set it on flames.

The security guard on duty that night said he was forced to flee after realising the men were heavily armed and ready to act.

The men set fire on parts of the building which was immediately put off by locals after they had taken off but the school shuttle was severaly damaged as well as part of the administrative building.

It is not clear who was behind such attacks but locals say a note which the men left behind calling for no school in the locality should be directly linked to fighters of the separatist movements.

Several schools have come under attack in the North West Region in the past week as security forces battle with separatist forces who have call for a school boycott.