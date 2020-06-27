International › APA

Armed men from Burundi attack village in Southern Rwanda

Published on 27.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A group of armed men from Burundi attacked early Saturday a village in Nyaruguru District, leaving three Rwanda soldiers with minor injuries, while four militias were killed, a military source revealed Saturday in KigaliAccording to the Rwandas Military  Spokesperson, Lt Col Innocent Munyengango, the Rwandan army engaged the  attackers who withdrew back to Burundi.

“The gunmen attacked from  Burundi and they fled back in the same direction towards Burundi  military position at Gihisi, Commune Bukinanyana, Cibitoke province.  Assailants left behind four of their dead, military equipment,” Lt. Col.  Munyangango said.

According to him, equipment that include weapons and communication radios, and dry rations marked “Burundi Armed Forces”.

Three  of the attackers were also captured. Three RDF soldiers sustained minor  injuries. We reassure Rwandans that action will be taken against those  responsible. We are pursuing, through diplomatic channels, precise  information about these repeated attacks, the Rwandan army said.

The  president of Rwanda has recently accused Burundi of sending troops to  fight in an armed conflict in both countries’ western neighbor, the  Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda’s leader remarks in April  this year came in reaction to accusations raised since mid-March by  Congolese opposition politicians and civil society groups that Rwandan  troops were leading military operations in the eastern DR Congo’s  Rutshuru territory against the Rwandan Democratic Forces for the  Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebels, the local Chronicles news website  reported Monday.

“There’s not a single RDF [Rwanda Defense Force] soldier in that territory. I say it with authority,” Kagame said.

At  time the Burundian authorities have been t accusing Rwanda of cross  border aggression, officials in Kigali say Bujumbura was likely laying a  diversionary game because the real issue is, there were attacks against  Rwanda in the past month around Nyungwe forest (South)and those attacks  were coming from Burundi.

