Armed men from Burundi attack village in Southern Rwanda

A group of armed men from Burundi attacked early Saturday a village in Nyaruguru District, leaving three Rwanda soldiers with minor injuries, while four militias were killed, a military source revealed Saturday in KigaliAccording to the Rwandas Military Spokesperson, Lt Col Innocent Munyengango, the Rwandan army engaged the attackers who withdrew back to Burundi.

“The gunmen attacked from Burundi and they fled back in the same direction towards Burundi military position at Gihisi, Commune Bukinanyana, Cibitoke province. Assailants left behind four of their dead, military equipment,” Lt. Col. Munyangango said.

According to him, equipment that include weapons and communication radios, and dry rations marked “Burundi Armed Forces”.

Three of the attackers were also captured. Three RDF soldiers sustained minor injuries. We reassure Rwandans that action will be taken against those responsible. We are pursuing, through diplomatic channels, precise information about these repeated attacks, the Rwandan army said.

The president of Rwanda has recently accused Burundi of sending troops to fight in an armed conflict in both countries’ western neighbor, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda’s leader remarks in April this year came in reaction to accusations raised since mid-March by Congolese opposition politicians and civil society groups that Rwandan troops were leading military operations in the eastern DR Congo’s Rutshuru territory against the Rwandan Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebels, the local Chronicles news website reported Monday.

“There’s not a single RDF [Rwanda Defense Force] soldier in that territory. I say it with authority,” Kagame said.

At time the Burundian authorities have been t accusing Rwanda of cross border aggression, officials in Kigali say Bujumbura was likely laying a diversionary game because the real issue is, there were attacks against Rwanda in the past month around Nyungwe forest (South)and those attacks were coming from Burundi.