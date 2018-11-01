Armenia to hold early parliamentary polls in December

Armenia will hold early parliamentary polls in December after reformist leader Nikol Pashinyan’s political manoeuvring led to the chamber’s dissolution on Thursday.

Acting prime minister Pashinyan said the parliament was dissolved “in accordance with law” after MPs failed to elect a new prime minister for the second time over the past week.

He said an agreement had been reached to hold the election on December 9.

The 43-year-old former journalist came to power in May after spearheading weeks of peaceful anti-government rallies that ousted veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian.

Pashinyan has since reshaped the South Caucasus nation’s political landscape, driving many members of the old elite from power.

But the new government quickly found itself at loggerheads with ex-president Sarkisian’s ruling party which has stood in the way of Pashinyan’s reform drive.

Last month Pashinyan stepped down as prime minister to pave the way for snap elections.

He twice put forward his candidacy for re-election but only after agreeing with all the opposition factions in parliament that they would vote him down to trigger early polls.

Analysts said that Pashinyan, who has pledged to root out corruption and poverty, wants new elections while he is at the peak of his popularity.

In September, Pashinyan’s bloc won a landslide victory in municipal elections, getting over 80 percent of the vote in the capital Yerevan where nearly 40 percent of the former Soviet republic’s population lives.