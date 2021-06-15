Armenian club offers Rwandan defender contract extension

Armenian club Urartu FC are planning to extend Rwanda national team defender Salomon Nirisarike’s contract until 2022, sports sources revealed Tuesday.Taking on Twitter, the Armenian club said that Nirisarike will continue to play for Urartu FC Lion.

“Defender and the club have exended the contract”, the statement added.

Beore joining Urartu FC last year, the 27 year-old Rwandan international defender also played for another Armenian club FC Pyunik in a contract that was ended in 2019.

FC Pyunik, 14-time Armenia champions, are one of the most popular football clubs in Armenia, and hold a record of winning the country’s league title ten times in a row between 2001 and 2010.

Nirisarike who started his senior career with Loyal Antwerp in Belgium, in 2012, also made his international debut for Rwanda in 2012 and has since played 16 times for the national team.