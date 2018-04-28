Armenian protest leader rallies support for PM bid

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday was out canvassing for support in his bid to become prime minister amid key talks to break a deadlock over the country’s next leader.

Addressing supporters in his birthplace Ijevan in Armenia’s bucolic north, he pledged equal rights and opportunities for all, saying the country had turned a new page after its veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian quit power this week.

“Every citizen will have equal rights and opportunities,” he told supporters. “From now on people will not be judged by who their acquaintances, friends and relatives are.”

He also said he was ready to meet with members of the ruling party to discuss a “peaceful transfer of power.”

Over the past two days, the 42-year-old has received a hero’s welcome in a number of towns and villages outside the capital Yerevan, driving around the landlocked South Caucasus country with his supporters in a convoy.

In the small northern town of Dilijan earlier in the day, several hundred locals greeted Pashinyan, holding flags and beating drums.

“We want change in Armenia and Pashinyan to be elected prime minister right away,” said Arman Ovsepyan, a 43-year-old musician.

“If the Republicans refuse to leave power, we will force them to do so peacefully.”

On Friday, thousands attended a rally Pashinyan led in the second city of Gyumri which hosts a Russian military base.

Ex-Soviet Armenia has been in the grips of a severe political crisis for the past two weeks.

Observers fear the turmoil can destabilise the Moscow-allied nation which has for decades been locked in a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan.

Accused of a power grab by the opposition, the country’s leader Sarkisian resigned this week as the country’s new prime minister after serving as president for a decade.

The protest movement has accused Sarkisian’s ruling Republican Party — which has a majority of seats in parliament — of clinging to power.

– ‘Security and stability’ –

Pashinyan has issued an ultimatum to the authorities, saying that in a May 1 vote he should be elected a new prime minister — who holds the country’s top job under a parliamentary system of government.

He however does not have enough votes to get elected.

Moscow has urged compromise and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week spoke by phone with the interim head of government, stressing the importance of the upcoming election.

The ruling party said it would announce its position on the vote on Monday.

“At the core of the decision will be the country’s security and stability,” said Eduard Sharmazanov, vice speaker of parliament and the ruling party’s spokesman.

He added he personally doubted Pashinyan was a suitable candidate for the top job.

The Prosperous Armenia Party, which holds 31 seats in the 105-member chamber, was expected Saturday to issue a statement on whether it would back Pashinyan.

Political analysts say the party, led by wealthy businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, has expressed support for Pashinyan but some of its members say they will only back the party’s leader as a candidate.

Armenia’s figurehead president, Armen Sarkisian, met with acting head of government Karen Karapetyan and Serzh Sarkisian. The two Sarkasians are not related.

“The head of state is hoping that it will be possible to find a mutually acceptable solution through joint effort,” his office said.

– ‘Contradictory signals’ –

On Friday, Karapetyan refused to hold talks with the protest leader, accusing him of promoting his own agenda and worsening the crisis in the poor country of 2.9 million people.

Observers said intensive talks were going on behind the scenes and the situation was highly unpredictable.

“Contradictory signals from various sides speak of the uncertainty gripping the country,” said political observer Hakob Badalyan.

Analyst Stepan Grigoryan said that if Pashinyan was not elected prime minister, “the crisis and tensions in the country would deepen.”

After a brief halt to two weeks of nearly non-stop rallies, protesters were expected to return to the streets of the capital on Sunday.

They also planned to stage a major rally on election day.

Police said there was a “potential threat” of provocations by radical groups on May 1, urging protesters to be vigilant.

The opposition says only its candidate should become the country’s next leader to oversee free and fair parliamentary elections and clean up the political system of corruption and the influence of oligarchs.

