Army arrests 5 persons for supplying materials to terrorists

The Nigerian Army has arrested of five key terrorists suppliers and fighters and dismissed three soldiers involved in kidnapping.The arrest was made possible with the launch of Operation Positive Identification (OPPI) in the North East, the theatre of war against Boko Haram insurgents.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Col. Ado Isa, said on Monday that the troops of OPLD have intensified search and arrest of all suspected criminal elements that are currently roaming parts of the North East.

He said that the Theatre Command had enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification such as National Identification Card when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

The army said that there was credible information that some of the fleeing criminals were hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and North East in general.

“Troops are directed to strictly check legitimate means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports or other valid official identification before allowing such persons passage.

“Consequently, the operation is seriously ongoing across the region and five key terrorists logistics suppliers and fighters have so far been apprehended,” he said.

He disclosed that Maj.-Gen. Olusengun Adeniyi, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said that the dismissed soldiers had been handed over to the police in Maiduguri.

Adeniyi said that the soldiers were arrested with 22 other suspects by a joint patrol team in the early hours of Sunday at a building in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He said that the soldiers were initially deployed to the Operation Lafiya Dole, but engaged in nefarious activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cultism.

Adeniyi added that the erring soldiers were dismissed in accordance with the military procedures, warning that the army would not condone criminals in its fold.