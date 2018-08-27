Army troops kill three Boko Haram terrorists in northern Nigeria

The troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three Boko Haram insurgents while on fighting patrol in Kukawa on Sunday in Baga Local Government Area in Borno State in northern Nigeria.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital that the terrorists were intercepted by troops of the 82 Division Task Force Brigade Deployed in the area.

He said that the troops, while on fighting patrol at Kukawa general area got information on the terrorists’ activities in Kalamari village, 30Km to Kukawa town.

Chukwu said that the insurgents, who were on a looting and extortion spree in the village, were intercepted by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

“During the encounter following a superior fire power of the troops, three members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised,” he said.

He listed some of the items recovered from the terrorist as three AK 47 rifles; two magazines and four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.