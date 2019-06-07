Army worms threaten Botswana food security

Fall armyworms are reportedly threatening Botswana’s food security if not properly managed as it has the potential to wipe out crops such as maize, APA learned Friday.This was revealed by Head of Pest Management at the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Kuate Sebua during a media engagement seminar to raise awareness on the pest among journalists.

The pest, he added, is now found in all Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states except Lesotho due to the fact that it does not thrive in high altitude areas.

He said the pest attacks maize, sorghum, groundnuts and cowpeas hence the ministry has issued pesticides to rural farmers to cut transport cost for farmers.

Sebua said the ministry issued sprayers and protective clothing to farmers in areas where the pest occurred.

The pest occurred in most parts of the country except in the western part of the country.

Sebua said that 50 agricultural demonstrators were taken for capacity-building outside the country in places where the pest appeared to learn more about its management.

The pest first appeared in Botswana in 2017 after causing massive damage to crops in neighbouring Zambia with losses amounting to forty tonnes of maize.