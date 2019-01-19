Around 8,000 Nigerians cross into Cameroon

Nearly 8,000 people from neighbouring Nigeria crossed the border to seek refuge in Cameroon as they fled from violent attacks on the North-east of the country, blamed on the extremist sect Boko Haram, according to a statement by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) seen by APA Friday.1,200 among them mainly women and children have managed to settle in areas in the Far North, while 7000 others stayed on the edge of the river that separates the two countries.

“Local communities have been mobilized to help the displaced and provide them with food,” according to MSF, which also expects several thousand more refugees to come.

Late last August, the European Union estimated that 336,000 refugees from Nigeria or the Central African Republic (CAR) are living in Cameroon.