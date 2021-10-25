Arrested PM “defies” Sudan coupists

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has refused to cooperate with the leaders of a military insurrection and is being detained with at least four of his civilian ministers, APA learnt on Monday.Reports said PM Hamdok has been moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, said the Information ministry, still apparently under the control of Hamdok’s supporters.

The government has since been dissolved by the apparent leader of the insurrection, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, who said Sudan has been rocked by political bickering.

Meanwhile pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets of the capital, Khartoum following the coup, the second putsch in the country since the overthrow of strongman Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The Information ministry also said tens of thousands of people opposed to the coup had taken to the streets and had been targeted by gunfire near the military headquarters in the capital.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

Video footage showed protesters manning lit barricades and entering the area near the military headquarters.

Sporadic bursts of gunfire were also heard.

No military official has commented so far and it remains unclear who was behind the pre-dawn arrests of Mr Hamdok and his cabinet.

The US, UN, EU, UK and Arab League have expressed deep concern about the unfolding situation in Sudan.