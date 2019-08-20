Arsenal coach in Rwanda for U17s Coaching Clinic

Arsenal’s Football Development Lead Coach, Simon McManus, is currently in Rwanda for a five-day coaching clinic for the Rwanda National Academy’s U17 players at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali from 19-23 August 2019, source confirmed to APA on Tuesday.In line with previous Arsenal coaching clinics held in Rwanda in October 2018 and February 2019, this clinic will deepen the knowledge and understanding of the English club’s coaching philosophy and support the development of football in Rwanda, according to the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA).

It said that Arsenal as a club is renowned for its youth coaching programme and the national academy’s U17s will benefit from this experience producing world class talent.

Currently, Rwanda’s Ministry of Sports and Culture aims to establish a player and coach development pathway which allows and encourages athletes and coaches to gain experience, thereby allowing for continuous growth of technical expertise in coaching, refereeing and player development, reports said.

The Rwanda U17s are in the final stages of their two-year intensive training programme and this clinic will help prepare them for their exit route from the academy, which could involve a professional football career.

It said the clinic will see 25 players and five coaches from the academy take part in practical sessions over the course of the five days.

In May 2018,the Rwandan Development Board (RDB) signed a sleeve sponsoring deal with the Premier League club.

Over a three-year period, Rwandan officials are convinced that the deal worth 30 million pounds had already began changing the years-old negative narrative on Rwanda.