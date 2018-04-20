Arsene Wenger to step aside at end of season

Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger will be leaving the cub at the end of the season, a year before his existing contract is due to expire.Wenger, 68, has led the club to 3 Premier League titles and seven FA Cups in his 22 years as coach of the North London club.

According to the statement on the club’s website, Arsenal.com, Wenger was appointed on 1 October, 1996 and the Frenchman is the Premier League’s current longest-serving manager and has taken charge of a record 823 games.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity,” the statement quoted Wenger as saying.

Wenger thanked the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans, who make this club so special and urged the fans “to stand behind the team to finish on a high”.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever,” Wenger added.

Speaking on Wenger’s departure, the highest shareholder in Arsenal, Stan Kroenke said: “This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsène has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched.”

According to him, Arsène has unparalleled class and everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude.

Three Premier League titles, including an entire season unbeaten, seven FA Cup triumphs and 20 successive years in the Champions League is an exceptional record. He has also transformed the identity of our club and of English football with his vision for how the game can be played, he said.

He assured that the club has high ambitions to build on Arsène’s remarkable tenure and honour his vision by ensuring that Arsenal competes for and wins the biggest and most important prizes in the game.

“We must now focus on making a strong finish to the season and ask our millions of fans around the world to join us in paying appropriate tribute to one of the greats of Arsenal’s history and one of the greats of the game,” Kroenke said.