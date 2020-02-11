AS World Group promotes Expo 2020 Dubai at the 33rd AU Summit in

The world tour organized by the Dubai group AS World Group provided a golden opportunity for African countries to significantly boost intra-African trade at the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa.Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 10, 2020: AS World Group – as authorized ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai – organized a world tour during the 33rd ordinary session of the African Union Summit held in Addis -Abeba, in Ethiopia, to promote the next World Expo in the 54 member countries of the African Union (AU).

During this traveling exhibition initiated at the 33rd AU Summit, AS World Group launched special Expo 2020 Dubai packages and tailor-made services for ministries, chambers of commerce, universities, private companies, etc. in Africa. Held from 9 to 10 February 2020 and attended by the Heads of State and Government of the AU, the 33rd ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU took place at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme “Silencing the guns: Creating the conditions for Africa’s development” and included statutory meetings and side events.

The AU promotes Africa’s economic growth and development by championing the inclusion of citizens, increased cooperation and integration of African states.

54 African States Learn How They Can Benefit From Next World Expo

From October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, at a specially designed site, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first global exhibition to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, with a record number of 192 countries participating in the mega- event of six months duration under the theme ” Connect minds, Create the future ”. Speaking on the sidelines of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Mr. Sajid Barkat, Director General of AS World Group, said: ” As the official facilitator of Expo 2020 Dubai, we organized a World tour dedicated to the 33rd AU Summit to present to all 54 African countries, what Expo 2020 Dubai is and how their participation in the next mega-event, whose strategic importance is no longer to be demonstrated, can benefit to their respective countries and economies in all areas.

” We received huge interest in Expo 2020 Dubai from official delegates and missions at the AU Summit and we are sure that the strategic location of Dubai, which is at the crossroads between Africa and the rest of the world – as well as the Expo 2020 event – where each participating country will have its own national pavilion and will propel Africa to new heights, ” he added.

And Sagid Barkat adds: ” So that African delegates, trade missions and others can make the best use of Expo 2020 Dubai, AS World Group has launched exclusive and flexible packages including three nights / four days and services 360 degrees that cover all logistical needs in Dubai, including visa agreements, airline tickets, hotel reservations, ground transportation, Expo 2020 Dubai site tickets, tourism deals, etc. . As such, we can cater to the B2B, B2C and B2G segments.

AU delegates show keen interest in exclusive world tour