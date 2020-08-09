Asante Kotoko appoints Nana Yaw Amponsah as new CEO

One of Ghana’s leading football clubs, Asante Kotoko has appointed dynamic football administrator, Nana Yaw Amponsah, as its new Chief Executive.Amponsah takes over from George Amoako, who served Kotoko for three years.

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant has been tasked with managing the affairs of the Asanteman contingent for the next three years.

Local media reports said that the new Kotoko boss was a licensed players’ agent/intermediary from 2008 to 2018 and would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new job.

The reports added that Amponsah holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Masters Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester DE Monort University, UK.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated Yaw Amponsah on his appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

A statement signed by the Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi, noted that his outfit believes the young administrator with his qualities can change the fortunes of the club.

“We as partners in sports development and promotion hope your administration would give equal attention to all the various departments of the porcupine family in order for the club to regain its past glories.

“On behalf of the Governing Board and Management of the National Sports Authority, I have the singular honour to congratulate you once again and to wish you well in all your future endeavors,” the statement said.