ASF 2019: Climate change, a conflict-aggravating factor in Africa

The degradation of livelihoods, droughts and floods, among other consequences of climate change, are factors that exacerbate conflicts in Africa, according to several experts gathered Monday in Rabat as part of the 4th edition of the Africa Security Forum, sponsored by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.“The consequences of climate change are particularly destructive to societies that lack effective crisis management mechanisms or institutions,” said El Ghasim Wane, a senior AU official.

The Mauritanian diplomat who believes that there is no direct link between climate change and conflicts, however, underlines the “need to deepen our knowledge on the nature of the link between climate change, on the one hand, and peace and security on the other.”

Failing this, he argues, it will be difficult to bring lasting solutions to the phenomena of climate change on the continent.

Among other recommendations, the former Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations of the African Union insists on producing “African knowledge about the issues facing the continent” and “the long-term commitment of leaders on the issue of climate change.”

The degradation of natural resources due to extreme weather conditions is also a factor that contributes to the spread of terrorism.

In the Sahel, for example, heads of state have quickly established a direct link between security and development.

“At the moment, the fight against food insecurity goes hand in hand with the fight against terrorism,” the Deputy Director of the National Center for Strategic and Security Studies (CNESS) of Niger, Garba Abdoul Aziz acknowledged.

He believes that young Africans who do not have jobs are more sensitive to some slightly violent and radical discourses.

“By creating the conditions of employment and participation of young people in the development of our countries, I think that a large part of our problems will be solved,” the Nigerien expert added.

Co-organized by the Atlantis Research and Strategic Studies Center and the International Forum for Security Technology (FITS), this security forum ends Tuesday.

More than 350 experts from some 60 countries, including 35 from the African continent, are working on three main themes of the meeting’s central theme: Food Security and Water Management, Population Growth and Agricultural Development, and Anticipation of Tomorrow’s Solutions.