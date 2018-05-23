ASKY launches new daily flights in West Africa

The pan-African airline ASKY announced in a statement Wednesday that it is launching from June 15 new daily flights to Lomé, Abidjan, Accra and Lagos.Operating with a Boeing 737-700 these will be three new routes: Lomé-Abidjan-Accra; Accra-Abidjan-Lomé; and, Accra-Lagos-Accra.

Thus, there will be daily flights to the capitals of Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana in West Africa, the statement said.

It added that “these new routes offer more capacity and flexibility with a significant reduction in flight time between Abidjan, Accra and Lagos.”

ASKY serves 23 cities in 19 countries in West and Central Africa, and was created by regional institutions such as the ECOWAS Investment and Development Bank (EBID), West African Development Bank (BOAD) and the ECOBANK Group.

ASKY is currently operating “a new generation fleet of eight planes, including one Boeing 737-800, three Boeing 737-700 and two Dash Q-400s.”