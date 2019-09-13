International › APA

Asmara cozies up to Khartoum as Afwerki visits Sudan

Published on 13.09.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

President Isaias Afwerki is poised to begin a two-day official visit to Khartoum on Saturday to hold talks on bilateral relations with the new leadership in Sudan and the situation in the region, the Sudanese state news agency reported on Friday.The Eritrean leader is scheduled to meet the leader of  Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Gen Abdoal-Fatah al-Borhan, Mohamed Hamdan  (Hamatti), who heads the Rapid Support Forces, and the country’s new  prime minister, Abdallah Hamdook.

There have been strained ties between Khartoum and Asmara for many years, culminating in border closures.

During  his last months in power Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir had  promised reopen  the border with Eritrea  which had been closed for a year due to what Khartoum called national security safeguards.

Last  month, Eritrea’s Foreign Minister Osman Salih, handed a letter from  President Afwerki to al-Borhan in relation to strengthening relations between Khartoum and Asmara.

