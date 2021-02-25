International › APA

At least 10 civilians killed in a fresh ethnically motivated attack in western Ethiopia

Published on 25.02.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Bandits have killed at least 10 civilians in Harbu locality, about 35 kilometers away from Wenbra district in Metekel zone of Benishangu-Gumuz Regional State in western Ethiopia, a security official of the district told local media on condition of anonymity.Communication head  of neighboring district Berhanu Mekonnen confirmed the massacre of more  than 10 innocent people on Wednesday in a fresh attack on the locality  by ethnic Gumuz bandits.

The bandits also took hostage another  nine security personnel who had been deployed by the Metekel Integrated  Task-force in the locality to stop the killings.

 

Accordingly,  the bandits confiscated nine Kalashnikovs and two pistols from the  security personnel. It is not clear if the security personnel were  members of Ethiopia’s National Defense Forces.

Recently, the  task-force said more than 2000 ethnic Gumuz bandits surrendered to the  National Defense Forces, a claim residents of Metekel zone refuted,

It  is recalled that at least 1000 civilians were killed in the Metekel  zone in ethnically motivated attacks against members of Amhara, Agew and  Shinasha tribes over the last six months. 

