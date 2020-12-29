Life › Life

Happening now

At least 117 CAR soldiers flee to Cameroon following repeated rebel attacks

Published on 29.12.2020 at 10h59 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Over one hundred Central African soldiers have found refuge in Cameroon’s East region as conflict between Government forces and rebels worsens in most parts of their country.

According to military authorities in the East region where the soldiers arrived last December 23 with their equipment, the latter have been disarmed and taken to a safe location where they are taken care of.

Apart from these soldiers, BBC reports that at least 1,600 Central African civilians have crossed over to Cameroon to flee from renewed violence Government forces and rebel militias in most parts of the country.

The security situation in CAR worsened after the Constitutional Council rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize for the December 27 Election.

Rebel groups took back weapons to hinder the Presidential and Legislative elections from taking place.

Notwithstanding the precarious security situation, the elections went on smoothly with a huge turnout in some cities including capital Bangui.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top