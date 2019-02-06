At least 15 civilians killed as soldiers battle separatists in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

At least civilians were killed on Wednesday February 6 in Bole Bakundu, Mbonge sub division of Cameroon’s South West region between security forces and secparatist fighters, sources have confirmed.

An official source in Kumba who spoke to journalducameroun.com on anonymity said most of the persons killed were traders in the market who were caught in the crossfire.

The secen for the clashes was set up armed separatist fighters emerged from the bushes felling trees and blocking the road leading to the market, our source said while adding that it provokd the military who descended on the scene before opening fire.

Most of the armed separatist fighters escaped into the market with the military chasing and it is in the course of the exchange of fire that the civilians were killed, our source added.

However, most of the separatist fighters succeeded to escape into the bushes as the local population rushed to rescue thos who had been injured as the locality mourned the others killed.

Locals fear the casualty might rise given that access to medical facilities is difficult as a result of the lockdown imposed on both regions by the separatists.