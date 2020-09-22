At Least 25m students to return to schools in Ethiopia-Official

International › APA

Published on 22.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

At Least 25 million learners are to return to schools in Ethiopia this month as part of the government decision to further relax Covid-19 restrictions, an official has saidThe country’s Ministry of Education on Monday announced that it has finalized preparations to reopen schools in observance with COVID 19 precautionary measures.

Education Minister, Dr. Getahun Mekuria said the government fulfills protective supplies such as face-masks sanitizers and other antirational facilities in schools before the teaching learning process is restarted.

The reopening will be applicable at levels step by step after it starts at primary schools, the Minister noted.

The teaching process will be offered from two to three shifts based on objective realities of the areas schools are situated, he said.

All the precautionary guidelines and principles put in place to prevent spread of coronavirus will be made mandatory in schools, Dr. Getahun said.

Meanwhile, the country is also considering reopening higher learning institutions across the country.

It is to be recalled that the Ministry of Health presented a recommendation to the House of Peoples Representatives to reopen schools in conformity with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

