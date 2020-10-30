At least 27 people killed in deadly ethnic clashes in eastern Ethiopia

At least 27 people were killed and several wounded on Thursday in deadly ethnic clashes between Afar and Somali peoples in eastern Ethiopia.The disputes were caused by ownership rights between three localities which are located at the border areas between Ethiopia’s Somali and Afar regional states.

Somali Issa tribe representative Mohammed Mussie told local media that additional two individuals were killed by unidentified gunmen while funeral ceremonies for the dead were taking place.

Currently members of the federal security forces are deployed in the area while investigation is underway about the causes of the disputes, casualties and property damage.

More than 100 people have been killed over the past two years in ethnic conflicts and perpetrators have remained at large, Mohammed said

The Somali regional government said it is providing the necessary support to the victims in partnership with the federal government.

The Afar Region Communications Bureau head Ahmed Kaloita said that ten civilians were killed last Tuesday night in Serkemo and Tele localities in Gelealo district of the region by unidentified gunmen last Tuesday.

According to the head, two employees of the Ethiopian Ministry of Education who went to Gedamaitu town of the region to witness the official reopening of classes for grade eight students were gunned down last Monday.

He said eight Afari people including children and women were killed on Wednesday in similar terrorist attacks.