At least 50 perish as DRC train derails

Fifty people have died after a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, Steve Mbikayi, the Minister of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity confirmed.By Ibrahima Dione

In a tweet, Mbikayi said: “Another tragedy!” The derailment occurred at 3 am in Tanganyika in the vicinity of the Mayibaridi locality. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured”.

According to the minister an emergency meeting has been underway to outline measures to be taken in the wake of the tragedy.