At least 50 perish as DRC train derails

Published on 13.09.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

Fifty people have died after a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, Steve Mbikayi, the Minister of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity confirmed.By Ibrahima Dione 

In a tweet, Mbikayi said: “Another tragedy!” The derailment occurred at 3 am in Tanganyika in the vicinity of the Mayibaridi locality. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured”.

 

According to the minister an emergency meeting has been underway to outline measures to be taken in the wake of the tragedy.

 

