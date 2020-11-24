At least 600 civilians massacred in Ethiopia’s Maikadra town-Human Right Commission

At least 600 civilians were massacred in Maikadra by informal group of Tigrayan youth known as ‘Samri’, in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region on November 9th, 2020, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has revealed.In its preliminary findings revealed on Tuesday, EHCR said the local administration and security establishment in Maikadra which was under Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) administration provided support and facilitated for the ‘Samri’ to commit crimes of genocide against ethnic Amhara people and other people called “Welqaites.”

EHRC recently visited Maikadra, Abrhajira, Sanja, Dansha, Humera and Gonder towns as part of its investigation into human rights violations in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The commission said of grave human rights violations may amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The preliminary report stated that the massacre was committed before the TPLF forces had retreated Maikadra ahead of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces arrival in the town.

“The local militia and police security apparatus joined forces with members of the Samri group to carry out door-to-door raids and kill hundreds of people they identified as ethnic “Amharas and Wolkait origin”, by beating them with sticks, stabbing them with knives, machetes and hatchets and strangling them with ropes.” it said

Based on testimony gathered so far, EHRC estimates that at least 600 civilians were killed. The death toll could be higher still as there are reports of individuals unaccounted for at the time of EHRC’s visit and bodies hidden in fields outside Maikadra.