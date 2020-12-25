At least 66 people killed in series of conflicts in south Ethiopia-Report

At least 66 people were killed and 39 others wounded in the series of conflicts that occurred November 10th to November 21st, 2020 in Konso Zone of South Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region of Ethiopia, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has saidThe Commission Friday released findings of its investigation conducted from November 22 -November 25, 2020 in Haybena and Ayde localities, as well as in Arba Minch, Gidole and Karat cities of the region where ethnic skirmishes were rampant.

According to the Commission’s findings, more than 100,000 people were displaced and several houses were burned due to ethnic based conflicts.

The conflicts which resulted in gruesome killings, injuries, displacement and property destruction, show that the human rights problems in the area still await sustainable resolution, the Commission said.

The Commission recommended corrective measures to be taken after the appropriate investigation into officials within government structures, who, directly or indirectly, inflame aid or aggravate the conflicts or fail in their duties to protect civilians.

Improving the measures to control the reportedly increasing transfers of illegal firearms in the Konso zone area is also critical part of the ongoing efforts to prevent further conflicts, it added.