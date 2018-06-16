At least eight killed in Nicaragua unrest: police

Published on 16.06.2018 at 21h54 by AFP

At least eight people were killed Saturday in Managua, police sources said, raising to 178 the number of deaths in anti-government unrest that began two months ago in Nicaragua.

Six of those killed were members of one family whose home was burned down after a group of hooded armed men threw a Molotov cocktail, while the other two victims were attacked while clearing road barricades, police said in a statement.

The unrest is aimed at getting President Daniel Ortega to step down.

On Friday, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes revealed the Church had asked Ortega to move up the next general election — a move activists have vehemently insisted upon — to 2019 from the currently slated 2021.

The president refused to answer directly, instead telling the bishops “we reiterate our full readiness to listen to all the proposals within an institutional and constitutional framework.”

The leftist leader has in the past expressed no intention of stepping aside.

Bishops reconvened government and civil representatives early Saturday to discuss “the process of democratization of the country.”

Nicaragua’s descent into chaos was triggered on April 18, when relatively small protests against now-scrapped social security reforms were met with a government crackdown.

Those demonstrations mushroomed into a popular uprising, with anti-government protesters facing off against police and pro-Ortega paramilitaries.

Activists have erected blockades on more than two thirds of the country’s roads in a bid to fend off Ortega-backed forces.

The makeshift roadblocks have wreaked economic havoc, halting the delivery of goods and thwarting regional trade.

The Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (FUNIDES) estimates the country could lose up to 150,000 jobs by the end of the year if the crisis persists.

The church had launched earlier talks with Ortega but called them off after a march led by victims’ mothers last month turned deadly at the hands of Ortega-backed forces.

The embattled president’s Sandinista guerrilla forces ousted the Somoza dictatorship in 1979, and the leftist leader has remained a major political force ever since.

He is currently serving his third consecutive executive term, due to expire in 2022.