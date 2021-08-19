At least seven people confirmed dead due to flash flood in Addis Ababa

At least seven people were killed due to a flash flood that was caused by heavy down pour in Ethiopian capital city, the city’s Fire and Emergency Prevention and Rescue Commission has disclosed.Several parts of the Addis Ababa including Mekane Yesus cemetery in Mekanisa, Asko, Adey Abeba Square, German Square and Golf Club were struck by ‘a record-breaking flash flood’ on Tuesday afternoon.

Images shared on social media showed cars and houses inundated with water and people on the roof houses to escape the flood.

So far, the Commission confirmed that seven residents of the city have been killed by the floods, adding those injured are getting medical treatment.

More information regarding the death toll and amount of properties damaged will be made public soon, the commission said.

The Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie, on Wednesday visited families who lost their loved ones and their properties destroyed in various parts of the city.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to our loved ones, families and friends who lost their lives in the floods,” she said.

Thousands of lives have been saved by the efforts of disaster relief workers, the deputy mayor said, adding support will be provided to those affected by the floods. .

Emergency prevention commission is undertaking more preventive measures to protect residents from potential risk of flash flooding.

On Tuesday, city officials urged the public to be cautious as recent weather projections show the possibility of heavy rains in the coming days.