International › APA

Happening now

At least seven people confirmed dead due to flash flood in Addis Ababa

Published on 19.08.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

At least seven people were killed due to a flash flood that was caused by heavy down pour in Ethiopian capital city, the city’s Fire and Emergency Prevention and Rescue Commission has disclosed.Several parts of the Addis Ababa including Mekane Yesus cemetery in Mekanisa, Asko, Adey Abeba Square, German Square and Golf Club were struck by ‘a record-breaking flash flood’ on Tuesday afternoon.

Images shared on social media showed cars and houses inundated with water and people on the roof houses to escape the flood.

So far, the Commission confirmed that seven residents of the city have been killed by the floods, adding those injured are getting medical treatment.

More information regarding the death toll and amount of properties damaged will be made public soon, the commission said.

The Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie, on Wednesday visited families who lost their loved ones and their properties destroyed in various parts of the city.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to our loved ones, families and friends who lost their lives in the floods,” she said.

Thousands of lives have been saved by the efforts of disaster relief workers, the deputy mayor said, adding support will be provided to those affected by the floods. .

Emergency prevention commission is undertaking more preventive measures to protect residents from potential risk of flash flooding.

On Tuesday, city officials urged the public to be cautious as recent weather projections show the possibility of heavy rains in the coming days.

Tags :





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top