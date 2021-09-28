International › APA

Happening now

At least six affected as chickenpox outbreak feared in Mozambique

Published on 28.09.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

At least six cases of chickenpox have been recorded in Mozambique’s Pemba city amid fears that the situation could be worse than figures provided by officials.Cabo Delgado provincial health director Magido Sabuna said on Monday that three of the cases have been reported in Pemba’s Natite area while the other three have detected in the Cimento area of the city. 

“There are only six cases that have been registered in the city of Pemba in the last two months,” Sabuna said.

However, local daily “O País” believed the situation was more serious and that dozens of people have been affected by the outbreak.

There have, however, been no deaths recorded yet, the paper said.

Sabuna said the outbreak was normal at this time of the year, given the high temperatures registered in the province.

The official urged residents of Cabo Delgado province to seek medical care should they suspect that they have been affected by the outbreak.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top