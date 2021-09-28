At least six affected as chickenpox outbreak feared in Mozambique

At least six cases of chickenpox have been recorded in Mozambique’s Pemba city amid fears that the situation could be worse than figures provided by officials.Cabo Delgado provincial health director Magido Sabuna said on Monday that three of the cases have been reported in Pemba’s Natite area while the other three have detected in the Cimento area of the city.

“There are only six cases that have been registered in the city of Pemba in the last two months,” Sabuna said.

However, local daily “O País” believed the situation was more serious and that dozens of people have been affected by the outbreak.

There have, however, been no deaths recorded yet, the paper said.

Sabuna said the outbreak was normal at this time of the year, given the high temperatures registered in the province.

The official urged residents of Cabo Delgado province to seek medical care should they suspect that they have been affected by the outbreak.