At least three feared dead in landslide in Douala following ceaseless rainfall

At least three individuals are said to have lost their lives in a landslide that occurred at the Cheferie Bidimo vicinity in the PK 13 neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon Wednesday night breaking Thursday following a ceaseless rainfall that hit the economic capital all day long.

The population of some neighbourhoods in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala including; Makepe Missoke, Sable and PK 13 woke up this Thursday morning with their fet in water.

These neighbourhoods flooded following a ceaseless rainfall that hit the town since Wednesday at about 3am and ended earlier this Thursday.

Unconfirmed reports say at the Cheferie Bidimo vicinity in the PK 13 neighbourhood, at least three people were buried in a landslide that resulted from the ceaseless rainfall.

Local authorities are yet to issue a statement on the incident. In the meantime, victims of the floods have been battling to put away the water since morning.

Reports say the town Garoua in the North region was equally hit by floods following heavy rainfall yesterday.

Eralier this month, the National Observatory on Climate Change had announced heavy precipitations with high risks of flooding especially in the Northern parts of the country for this month of August.