At least two killed in Guinea demos

Two people have been killed in clashes that flared up in the Guinean capital Conakry and the interior of the country on Monday between the police and demonstrators protesting attempts by President Alpha Conde to run for a third term.By Sadjo Diallo

Several protesters were injured during the demonstrations spearheaded by the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC).

The fatalities involved young people killed in Sonfonia, a district of the upper suburbs of Conakry.

Early on Monday, Le Prince Road and Fidele Castro Highway were barricaded by young protesters, and the Armed Positions (PA) who occupied the Ratoma commune.

In the countryside, including Dubreka, Mamou, Pita, Labe and Dabola, activities have slowed down and boutiques and shops did not open for business.

As part of its campaign against any constitutional amendment that would facilitate a referendum and allow incumbent President Conde to seek à third term in office, FNDC has called on Guineans to take to the streets indefinitely beginning on Monday.

The demonstrations were being held was held against the backdrop of the arrests of some opposition members and civil society activists.

On Sunday evening, the youth leader of the Union of Republican Forces, a party led by former Prime Minister Sidya Toure was arrested.

In addition, seven members of FNDC, who are active members of civil society, were rounded up a day earlier over their opposition to Conde’s bid to prolong his stay in power beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.