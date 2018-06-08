Atanga Nji outlines measures for creation of traditional chiefdoms

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has laid down specific procedures for the creation or upgrading of chieftaincies in Cameroon.

In a circular signed in May and addressed to all the Governors, Senior Divisional Officers, Divisional Officer, Atanga Nji requests the civil administrators to request and obtain his express authorization before creating, reclassifying or rehabilitating any traditional chiefdom.

Thus, as long as the Minister of Territorial Administration has not given his approval, any adjustment in a traditional chiefdom can not be made.

Decree No 77/245 of 15 July 1977 governing the creation and organisation of traditional chiefdoms, in its article II of Chapter 15 states that First Class traditional chiefs are appointed by the Prime Minister.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization is in charge of commissioning second-class chiefs while the Senior Divisonal Officer installs the third-class chiefs.