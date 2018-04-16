Atanga Nji warns separatists, hints at crackdown on leaders

Atanga Nji Paul, Minister of Cameroon’s Territorial Administration has warned of ‘firm’ action against activists calling for secession.

Minister Atanga Nji made the remark during a political talk show, State broadcaster CRTV. He stated that, president Paul Biya had placed security as a top priority because without it, Cameroon will not be an ideal investment environment.

“Everything we do we must be done within constitutional order.

“Those who wish to operate outside that order can expect nothing else than to be dealt with firmly. We shall not entertain any language, we shall not entertain any action that either threatens territorial integrity of our nation or threatens life,”

According to him a thirty day grace period will be opened for separatist elements to lay down their arms, failure to do so, “it is the law that will take its course,” he said.

It would be recalled that since his March 2 appointment, Minister Atanga Nji has been touring the crisis stricken regions urging all young people who have either taken refuge in the bush or acting as Ambazonia militants to leave the forest and return home.

Regarded by many as an apologists of the regime, Paul Atanga Nji among others have on different occasions, led delegations to the field to discuss the Anglophone Crisis. But most often, the CPDM barons preferred to meet only people who will tell them what they like to hear.