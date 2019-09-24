Athletics Kenya deny doping allegations ahead of Doha championships

Athletics Kenya (AK) has denied claims by German media that two Kenyan athletes have taken performance enhancing erythropoietin, popularly known as EPO, ahead of the World Championships that’s kicks off in Doha on 27 September.In a secret footage, German television ZDF, claims to have filmed a doctor administering EPO on two Kenyan athletes.

ZDF’s undercover journalist, Mr. Markus Harm claimed that unscrupulous AK officials collude with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) in hiding the doping results of Kenyan athletes.

Blood doping, by using, EPO is an illicit method of improving athletic performance by artificially boosting the blood’s ability to bring more oxygen to the muscles.

However, AK has refuted the claims saying that all the athletes selected for the World Championship met all the conditions and certified all the results as forwarded by ADAK, the body responsible for carrying out all the tests.

“Athletics Kenya is not aware of any athlete who has been injected with EPO or any other substance. We request the said Mr. Harm to provide as with any evidence of the allegations as he stated that he witnessed the Doctor administering the EPO in order to enable us take action,” AK said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“As far as we are aware, no such evidence or information has been supplied to the Athletics Integrity Unit or any other relevant Authority. Our strong view is that any responsible media house or personality with such information has an obligation to report such cases and assist in every way possible in the fight against doping,” AK noted.

AK further denied the media reports that they are covering up positive doping tests from athletes and altering test results, terming the claims as “ridiculous to say the least and appears to be made by someone who clearly does not understand the current situation in Kenya.”

AK pointed out that any athlete who has taken part in doping will be banned for life and will not represent the country in any competitions.

“During the selection of the team to the World Championship in Doha, Athletics Kenya did not select any athlete who did not meet IAAF conditions as concerns doping matters,” AK noted.

Kenyan runners, and especially those originating from the Kalenjin tribe in Rift Valley, have dominated international middle- and long-distance running for over 40 years, prompting recent significant interest in the factors contributing to their success.

Twelve Kenyan elite athletes have this year being suspended or banned for doping offenses.