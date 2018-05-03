Athletics S/Africa challenges IAAF ruling on Semenya

Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Thursday said it would challenge the International Association of Athletics’ (IAAF) new rule that seeks to limit the amount of natural testosterone in female athletes like world and Olympics 800m championCaster Semenya. The new rule, which comes into effect on 1 November this year, directly effects the talented South African double Olympics champion runner, according to the ASA.

Under the new rules, Semenya would have to reduce and then maintain her testosterone levels to no greater than 5nmol/L if she wants to compete in events ranging from 400m to a mile, the IAAF said.

Therefore, if Semenya wanted to keep competing in her 800m and 1500m events, she would have to take daily medication to lower her naturally-occurring testosterone levels, the Sebastian Coe-led IAAF ruled last week.

ASA said in a statement on Thursday that it has studied the new regulations issued by the IAAF and “took the liberty to consult widely with role-players which included the Minister of Sport and Recreation, South African sports bodies, various expert institutions and other relevant organisations and individuals on the matter.”

“Based on this consultation, we have now taken a decision that we will challenge the IAAF on these new regulations as we have found them to be skewed.”

It revealed that as a member federation, it would “engage the IAAF as our mother body and if they do not change their minds on this new rule after this engagement, we will proceed to Court for Arbitration in Sports (CAS) for further assistance on the matter.”

The association noted that IAAF Hyperandrogenism Regulations were first put in place from 1 May 2011.

The regulations stated that female athletes who naturally produce levels of testosterone, 10 nmol/L, were not eligible to compete in the female category and needed to take androgen-suppressive drugs to resume competition.

“An Indian sprinter was asked to abide by these regulations in July 2014 and she appealed to CAS on grounds that the regulations unfairly discriminated against women who naturally produce higher levels of testosterone.

“On 24 July 2015 these regulations were suspended by CAS who stated that they were not satisfied with the evidence the IAAF provided, but allowed the IAAF up to two years (later extended) to submit additional evidence on the correlation between endogenous levels of testosterone and athletic performance,” ASA said

The association re-affirmed its support for all athletes who may be affected by the new IAAF ruling.