Atiku, wife cast their votes in Adamawa State

The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has voted in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.According to the report by Nigeria’s Channels Television, the former vice president of Nigeria and his wife were accredited at 10:01 and he voted a few minutes later.

Speaking after casting his vote, the PDP presidential candidate said he was impressed with the turnout of voters.

Meanwhile, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, says he is satisfied with the voting process.

Obi said after casting his vote at Umudinma Kafi in Agulu 2 ward in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State that “I have faith in the process, but that doesn’t mean the process is perfect.”

He said that it took him too much time to go through the process.

“Well, I am not tensed, but the system is still a bit clumsy for a lot of people. We look at the time it takes to look at the process. When I got there, I had to ask because the things and everything were not proper.”

Obi, who is also the immediate past governor of Anambra State, said that it was too early to assess the outcome of the election.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to look at some hitches associated with election materials.

Commenting on the reported harassment of some PDP chieftains by some security operatives last night, Obi said that most bigwigs of his party, including himself, were harassed last night, he, however, denied having any knowledge on their release.

“I don’t know whether they were arrested, but I said. Most of them were harassed, including myself and I say Yes!, Capital yes!. I expect there will be an election where Nigerians will determine their future. The harassment) spells trouble for the country,” the report quoted Obi as saying.