Atletico Madrid beat Super Eagles 3-2 in int’l friendly

The Atletico Madrid Football Club of Spain on Tuesday defeated the Team B of the Super Eagles of Nigeria 3-2 in an international friendly match.The match, which was played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, was the first edition of GOTV Max Cup tournament.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 31st minute of the match through Kelechi Nwakali, whose brilliant shot outside the 18-yard box beat the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper.

The visitors got the equalizer in the 33rd minute of the match through Angel Correa, and the first half ended 1-1.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone introduced Fernando Torres to the delight of the spectators in the second half of the match.

Torres scored the second goal for his team in the 64th minute of the match.

The Super Eagles substitute Usman Mohammed got the equalizer for the Super Eagles in the 79th minute of the match.

But the Spanish club won the match with the third goal scored by Borja Garces in the 85th minute of the match.

With the victory, Atletico Madrid was presented with the first GOtv MAX Cup.

Speaking after of the fairly balanced match, Simeone described the international friendly as a tough tie for his team and that the Super Eagles Team B gave a good account of themselves.

“We are happy to be here today. It was a difficult match though we won. The Super Eagles played very well, they tried,” Simeone said.

He said that his team came with the mind to play and win even though it was a friendly match.

For the Team B Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf, the superlative performance of his boys in spite of the loss delighted him.

Yusuf praised the visiting team for the maturity and experience exhibited by the players.

The Team B of the Super is made of home-based players and a few international players who could not make the list for the World Cup in Russia.