About 20 civilians, all Tuaregs, were reported killed in an attack on Tuesday evening by Daesch elements against the Mèneka Circle (northern Mali), local sources told APA.The attackers, men of Abu Al Walid Assahraoui, came on board motorcycles and attacked three villages in Méneka.

This attack adds to a long series of fatal assaults on civilians in northern Mali, on the grounds that they support Barkhane’s French force.