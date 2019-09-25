Attack targets gendarme outpost in western Cote d’Ivoire

A gendarmerie outpost in Guiglo, a town in western Cote d’Ivoire, was the target of an attack by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday evening armed individuals, APA can report quoting military sources.“It was around 4 a.m. (GMT) that these unidentified individuals stormed the gendarmerie, but were repelled an hour later,” the army said in a statement.

According to the military command, the attackers who broke into the brigade were repelled.

“No victims were registered,” it said adding that there has been no word on material damage.

Attacks on police or gendarmerie outposts are regular in Cote d’Ivoire, particularly in the west of the country and in Abidjan, the commercial capital.

However, the country has a security index estimated at 1.1, equivalent to that of developed countries of the world.