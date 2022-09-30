International › Other sources

Happening now

Attempted ”Coup d’Etat” Suspected in Burkina Faso

Published on 30.09.2022 at 14h59 by JDC

BF
Burkina Faso

Several local sources reports  “heavy gunfire” on the night of Thursday 29 to Friday 30 September inside the Baba Sy military camp, near Kosyam, the presidential palace, occupied by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba since the coup d’état on 23 January.

 

On Friday morning, access to the palace was blocked by “heavily armed soldiers“. Other strategic axes, such as the United Nations roundabout leading to the primacy and located in the city centre, were also locked. The signal of the Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB) stopped broadcasting and access to its premises was blocked by soldiers. The French embassy, the European Union and other countries such as Belgium instructed their staff to stay at home, reports Le Monde.

 

While waiting for an official statement to clarify the situation, Burkinabes are wondering whether this was an attempted coup or a mood swing by soldiers. Since the attack on a supply convoy escorted by the army on Monday 26 September in Gaskindé, in the north, during which at least 11 soldiers were killed and around fifty civilians disappeared, rumours of a boot attack have been growing.

 

To justify their coup of 23 January, the coup plotters had denounced the lack of results in the fight against terrorism of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, whom they overthrew. The new strongman of Burkina Faso, Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba, promised to make the fight against jihadist groups a priority.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top