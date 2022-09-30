Attempted ”Coup d’Etat” Suspected in Burkina Faso

Several local sources reports “heavy gunfire” on the night of Thursday 29 to Friday 30 September inside the Baba Sy military camp, near Kosyam, the presidential palace, occupied by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba since the coup d’état on 23 January.

On Friday morning, access to the palace was blocked by “heavily armed soldiers“. Other strategic axes, such as the United Nations roundabout leading to the primacy and located in the city centre, were also locked. The signal of the Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB) stopped broadcasting and access to its premises was blocked by soldiers. The French embassy, the European Union and other countries such as Belgium instructed their staff to stay at home, reports Le Monde.

While waiting for an official statement to clarify the situation, Burkinabes are wondering whether this was an attempted coup or a mood swing by soldiers. Since the attack on a supply convoy escorted by the army on Monday 26 September in Gaskindé, in the north, during which at least 11 soldiers were killed and around fifty civilians disappeared, rumours of a boot attack have been growing.

To justify their coup of 23 January, the coup plotters had denounced the lack of results in the fight against terrorism of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, whom they overthrew. The new strongman of Burkina Faso, Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba, promised to make the fight against jihadist groups a priority.