AU appoints new high representative for Silencing the Guns in Africa

The African Union (AU) has appointed former UN under-secretary General Mohamed Ibn Chambas (Ph.D.), as its high representative for Silencing the Guns in the continent.The appointment is pursuant to its objective to end all conflicts, gender-based violence, terrorism, and prevent genocide in the continent by 2030, the AU said on Tuesday in a statement.

Chambas will assume the role, previously held by Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, when he starts his job in March 2023.

The envoy will primarily work in promoting and energizing advocacy, mediation, and preventive diplomacy as mandated by the Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

“The new High Representative brings with him decades of rich mix of political experience and resourceful institutional leadership at national, regional, continental, and global levels,” the AU said.

Chambas, a Ghanaian lawyer, diplomat, politician, and academic, has been serving as an international civil servant since 2006.

He last served as the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, head of the UN-AU Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), and head of the west African economic bloc from April 2014 to April 2021.

While announcing his appointment as high representative, AUC Chairperson Mahamat said he was “optimistic that Dr. Chambas’ impeccable credentials and commitment to Pan-Africanism and Agenda 2063, will contribute to his success in this new role.”

Mahamat further invited all stakeholders and the international community to extend the necessary support to the High Representative, as he commences his duties in March 2023.

The Chairperson also conveyed his profound gratitude to Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra for his notable contributions and meritorious service to the Continent in Silencing the Guns.