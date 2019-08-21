AU backs Kenya’s UNSC bid

The African Union has endorsed Kenya’s bid for a UN Security Council seat, joining calls by the country’s leader for United Nations member states particularly on the continent to support its candidature.Speaking on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the backing by the African Union is a mark of confidence in Kenya’s capability to represent the continent’s interests at the global arena.

Kenya won the Eastern Africa region spot after garnering 37 votes against Djibouti’s 13 during an election held by the African Union Permanent Representatives’ Committee (AU PRC) on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kenyatta expressed confidence that with the support of the continental body, the country is better placed to secure the non-permanent seat for the period 2020 to 2021 the during the elections scheduled for June next year.

“I am grateful to the African Union’s PRC for the confidence they have shown by endorsing our candidature for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat,” said the President.

The President, who called on the rest of the UN member states to back Kenya during the June 2020 elections, said the country’s bid is informed by the critical role the UN Security Council plays in the maintenance of international peace and security.

The African Union will present Kenya (Eastern Africa), Niger (Western Africa) and Tunisia (Northern Africa) for the UNSC elections.