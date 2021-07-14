AU calls for order in violence-hit S/Africa

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday called for “the urgent restoration of order, peace and stability in the country in full respect of the rule of law” following days of violence and looting.Mahamat said this as South Africa’s KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces burnt, with looters pilfering from shops whatever they could get their hands on.

The violent looters said they would continue until former president Jacob Zuma is freed from prison where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court imposed on him by the country’s Constitutional Court.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the surge of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians and appalling scenes of the looting of public and private property,” he said.

“We also condemn the destruction of infrastructure, including the suspension of essential services in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng, and other parts of South Africa,” the AU chairperson said.

The AU chairperson emphasised that failure to restore order, peace and stability could have a grave impact, not only in the country, but in the southern African region as a whole.

He extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sent best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to the wounded.

Meanwhile, Somalia said four of its nationals were killed, some injured and their shops looted in KwaZulu-Natal in the last 72 hours.

Somalia added that it remained proud of its support to South Africa during the struggle against apartheid and hoped the good relations would continue.

Some 72 have been killed in the violence and more than 1,200 people were arrested over night, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been holding consultations with heads of political parties and church leaders to chart a way forward for the country